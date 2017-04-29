Tiger Shroff is just three years old in the film industry with three films under his belt. However, the actor — son of yesteryear star Jackie Shroff — has successfully made a space for himself through hard work and immense talent. In the last three years, Shroff has acted in Heropanti, Baaghi and A Flying Jatt while Munna Michael and Student of the Year 2 are in the pipeline. On the sidelines of the launch of the kids’ channel, Sony YAY, the actor spoke about his childhood, upcoming projects and journey in Bollywood. Excerpts:

Q What is the reason for your popularity among kids? Also, this brand has to do with children.

I am a child at heart. I was very excited when I got this endorsement. The reason for my being popular (among children) is because the films I have been doing, like A Flying Jaat, are quite popular with them.

Q Can you share some of the moments of your childhood? Like, did you watch a lot of television?

Actually, unlike other kids, I was more into outdoor sports. I used to play a lot of football and basket ball, and you know, I also wanted to become a footballer. Acting came in at the last minute, when I realised football does not have much scope in the country. Therefore, I thought I should apply the same discipline in acting that one used in sports. Of course I did watch television! I watched cartoons and played games. Interestingly, I still copy many stunts from that game.

Q What are the advantages and disadvantages of being a star kid?

I think disadvantages are more. The foremost challenge for me is I am Jackie Shroff’s son. Therefore, coming out of his shadow is very tough. Eventually, with my work I am proving I am quite different from my father. Be it my dance or personality, all are different from him. It is not happening with me but with every star kid, people think as we come from the same background it becomes quite easy for us to face the camera. Therefore, expectation grows many folds. The only advantage one has is that it is easier to get noticed by the production houses.

Q Do you find nepotism in the film industry?

To tell you the truth, I haven’t come across nepotism in this industry. Today, if you are good, you will get work. I don’t think there is segregation between stars’ offspring and non-film background people.

Q You are quite active in sports and stunts. What do would suggest to today’s kids if they try to copy you?

I have been doing these things since childhood. But I would urge whoever wants to try to do it should do so under supervision. They should never try it themselves. It is good to acquire this skill, but don’t use it just to show off as anything could happen, especially with beginners. It is good to do them with some supervision.

Q Your next film Munna Michael is in the pipeline. What is it about?

It is family entertainer and a very clean film. One will get each and every flavour, like music, dance, action and romance. I think it is a film for everybody. I am very excited about it.