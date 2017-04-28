You can withdraw EPF for treatment without doctor's certificate

EPF members will now only be required to submit a self-declaration for applying for an advance payment from their deposits in case of their

own illness, or of their dependents.

According to an EPF Organisation announcement on Friday, differently abled members will also get advance on the basis of self-declaration.

A member will no longer be required to submit any medical certificate or any other certificate or document or proforma whatsoever to avail

advances under paragraph 68-J or under paragraph 68-N of EPF Scheme 1952.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has amended Paragraph 68-J and Paragraph 68-N of Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme, 1952, and It will come into force from the date of its publication in the official Gazette. According to it, a member would only be required to submit a

self-declaration, which has already been included in the composite claim form, to avail advances under the EPF Scheme in case of their

illness or of their dependents. There are similar concessions for the differently-abled members.

This is in continuation of initiatives taken by EPFO as part of the next phase of its e-governance reforms with a view to make the services of

EPFO available to its stakeholder in an efficient and transparent manner.

An administrative order was issued on 20 February 2017 in the matter of Introduction of Composite Claim Forms (Aadhar and Non-Aadhar ) to replace existing Claim Forms No. 19, 10C & 31 and Forms No. 19 (UAN), 10C(UAN) & 31 (UAN). EPFO has since implemented Universal Account Number (UAN) for its subscribers.

It is now possible for subscribers, who have seeded their UAN with Aadhar Number and Bank account details, to submit claim forms directly to EPFO without the attestation of employers.