  1. Home
  2. India

Yechury questions government's silence on vigilante groups

  • CPI-M, Sitaram Yechury, Sanjay Leela Bhansali | New Delhi

    January 28, 2017 | 04:41 PM
Film

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (PHOTO: Twitter)

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday condemned the assault on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Jaipur, questioning the silence of Narendra Modi government over vigilante groups in BJP-ruled states running amuck.

Activists of Shree Rajput Karni Sena -- a Rajput organisation -- on Friday assaulted Bhansali and his crew on the sets of his upcoming film "Padmavati".

"Self-styled vigilante groups run amuck in a BJP-ruled state. Why are those in power, in the state or at the centre, quiet," asked Yechury on social networking sites. 

"Dabholkar-Pansare-Kalburgi, we know how far fanning such intolerance can go," he said referring to the killings of scholar M.M. Kalburgi and rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare in Karnataka. 

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Will Federer win his 18th Grand Slam title when he faces old-foe Nadal in the Australian Open final?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.