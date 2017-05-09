Days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s completion of three years in office at the Centre, CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing it of betraying the people of the country and failing to fulfill poll promises.

“The BJP has betrayed the people during its three years in power at the Centre and totally failed to fulfil its electoral promises,” Yechury said.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will be celebrating its three years in office on May 26 with special programmes across the country.

The CPI-M leader questioned the celebrations planned by the BJP-led central government and termed them a "celebration of failure and betrayal".

Yechury said that the BJP had promised to generate two crore new jobs every year but the ground reality was different as no new jobs have been provided.

In fact, thousands are losing their existing jobs, said the leader highlighting that the country's information technology sector is expected to lose one lakh jobs in 2017, he said.

The CPI-M leader went on to question the investments received by India under Modi regime.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 'Make in India', 'Startup India', 'Digital India' and many more things. But no significant investment has been made in the last three years," Yechury said.

(With inputs from agencies)