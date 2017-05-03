Yechruy takes dig at Nitish's 'political opportunism'

CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday attacked Nitish Kumar for taking oath as Bihar Chief Minister "every few years" and added the latter has set "quite a record" in this connection.



Yechury also described as "straightforward political opportunism" Kumar's decision to desert the JD(U)-RJD-Congress grand alliance yesterday over an ostensible reason of corruption charges against his ex-deputy and RJD chief Lalu Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav.



"Every few years Shri Nitish Kumar takes oath as CM from a different alliance. It is quite a record. Straightforward political opportunism," the Marxist leader tweeted.



Kumar was on Thursday sworn in as the chief minister of the new government, backed by the BJP, yet another time.



Kumar had led the JD(U)-NDA combine as the chief minister between 2005 and 2013. The JD(U) and BJP snapped ties in 2013.



The JD(U) contested the October-November 2015 Bihar assembly polls with grand alliance partners Congress and RJD and handsomly defeated the BJP-led coalition.



Kumar was the chief minister of the alliance till he unexpectedly resigned last evening, setting off high voltage political developments in the state politics.