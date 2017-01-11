Worst is yet to come, says former PM Manmohan Singh on demonetisation

In a warning of sorts, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday said that the “worst” was yet to come while speaking on the issue of demonetization.



Speaking at the Jan Vedna convention of the Congress here in the national capital, Singh blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “downfall” of Indian economy.



"Modiji keeps on saying he will transform India's economy, we know now that the beginning of the end has come. The worst is yet to come," said Singh.



"Some say GDP can be as low as 6.3 per cent. We can imagine that what kind of a disaster demonetisation is," he added.



He further said that the note ban had badly hurt the country and things were going from bad to worse.