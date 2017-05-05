World witnessing emergence of a new order: President

President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday said the world is witnessing dramatic changes in the international order and it is time to find effective solutions to global challenges that have risen.

"This year, you have had to address the dramatic changes in the international political and security scenario. The traditional equations of power, 'hyper-power' and global influence have been altered in a manner that few anticipated," he said while addressing the 8th annual heads of missions conference at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here.

"There is a new world order. All of humankind is, today, challenged by compelling transnational issues that need to be urgently addressed collectively and innovatively," he added.

Calling the conference "a very useful exercise" to make frank assessment of policy, Mukherjee said its theme of "smarter diplomacy, swifter delivery" appropriately reflects the need of the hour.

Citing the illegal migration to Europe from Middle East and Africa, the President said that it has brought a once-flourishing European continent to the brink.

Referring to his interactions with leaders from the region, he said: "All of these leaders, without exception, had a common vision - that peace in their region, imperative for development, was their highest priority...any reform process adopted by them should be owned and led by their own people."

He also stressed that lasting peace in the region can only come by abjuring force - and choosing tolerance, dialogue and persuasion, he added.

The President asked envoys to pursue a definite agenda and address a specific set of bilateral issues, keeping in mind the larger context, both regional and global.

Stressing on the significance of the present circumstances for pursuit of an independent foreign policy, the President said that the Indian foreign policy should be based on "principle, pragmatism and the time-honoured philosophy of 'Vasudaiva Kutumbakam'."

Terming the doctrine of non-interference in internal affairs of other nations as one of the pillars of the foreign policy, he said this "has helped India to earn the trust of friends and partners across the globe".

Highlighting the significant role that India has played in global peacekeeping and how it is viewed by the international community, Mukherjee said: "Virtually every Member of the UN agrees with the logic of India having a permanent seat in the UN Security Council."

He also asked the heads of missions to ensure India responds to the new challenges, to her best advantage and while safeguarding her core interests at all times.

Earlier during the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the conference.