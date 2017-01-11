Won't form new party, nor change symbol: Mulayam

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday said he will not form a different party nor change the party's election symbol 'cycle'.



"I had gone to Delhi to save the party from breaking," Mulayam Singh told party workers at his residence here. "What else do I have apart from you people.



"I can understand your concern over the party as it is the result of a lot of hard work," he said.



Mulayam Singh also said he won't be forming any new party.



"We are not going to set up any other party nor are we changing our symbol 'cycle'."



He said the party's other faction led by his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had sought a new name, Akhil Bharatiya Samajwadi Party, and a new election symbol, 'motorcycle'.



"Will you people accept that?" he asked his supporters.



Without taking the name of Ram Gopal Yadav, he blamed him for the rift in the Samajwadi Party.



"A few people want to break the party. They went ahead and met the leaders of the opposition parties. And I have every information of that.



"I won't allow the party to break," he added.