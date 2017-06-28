NDA's Vice President candidate M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said if elected he would work to strengthen the Parliamentary democratic system and uphold the traditions and dignity of the office.



"I am clear about the responsibility of the Vice President's post. I will of course endeavour to strengthen the parliamentary democratic system and I will uphold the traditions and standards set by my worthy predecessors and the dignity of the office of Vice President," Naidu told the media shortly after filing his nomination papers in Parliament house.



At the time of the nomination Naidu was accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader L.K. Advani, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, BJP President Amit Shah and several other senior leaders.