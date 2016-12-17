Will successfully confront Naxalites, says Rajnath Singh

Days after the leftist rebels killed at least 25 paramilitary troopers in Chhattisgarh, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said he is confident of successfully confronting the Naxalites with full force and a new strategy.

"I am confident that we will successfully confront the Naxalites with full force and a new strategy," the Union Home minister said while holding a day-long security review meeting with chief ministers of Maoist-affected states

"I am sure that attempts to stall development and to throttle democracy at gunpoint will not be successful ever," he said adding, "Naxal problem cannot be resolved through silver bullets or any shortcut but through short-term, medium-term and long- term solutions."

He said that as many as 12,000 people have lost their lives due to Maoist violence in last 20 years.

Addressing the chief ministers, he said that the forces on the ground level should not lack leadership.

"Unity of purpose and unity of action are essential for success of operations," he said.

A statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that the day-long meeting was attended by the Secretaries of the Union Ministries, besides Chief Secretaries and Police Chief of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

Following the 24 April Sukma attack, the government had vowed to review its anti-Maoist policy. The Central Reserve Police Force had moved its strategic command headquarters for anti-Maoist operations from Kolkata to Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agencies)