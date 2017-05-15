Will focus only on triple talaq now, says Supreme Court

Continuing hearing the triple talaq issue for third day, Supreme Court on Monday said that it will keep issues of 'polygamy' and 'nikah halala' pending because of lack of time but will focus on triple talaq.

“It may not be possible to deal with all the three issues in the limited time we have. We will keep them pending for future,” a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar said.

The top court made the statement after Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, representing the Central government, told the apex court that it should hear nikah halala and polygamy issues, besides triple talaq.

“The scope of referring had all the three issues that was divorce, nikah halala, polygamy. All these three issues are before this court by virtue of the reference order of the two- judge bench,” Rohatgi said.

The top court had on 12 May observed that triple talaq is the “worst” and “not a desirable” form of dissolution of marriage among the Muslims, even though there were schools of thought which called it “legal”.

“Triple talaq is the worst and undesirable form of dissolution of marriage among Muslims,” the top court said on the second day of the hearing on Friday. “However, different schools of thoughts in Islam term triple talaq as legal,” it added.

The second day saw two veterans, jurist Ram Jethmalani and former Union Minister and Islamic scholar Arif Mohammad Khan, coming out all guns blazing against the practice of triple talaq.

