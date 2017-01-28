Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said if the Congress was voted to power in Punjab, it will introduce strong laws to fight the drug menace in the poll bound state.

“Four years back when I had said that four years back that nearly 70 per cent of youth in Punjab are affected by drugs, Badals made fun of me but now everybody is saying it,” Rahul Gandhi said at a public rally in Jalalabad.

“If the Congress is voted to power, the Amarinder Singh government will bring in strong laws against drugs,” he added.

The Gandhi scion also attacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that he was dreaming of becoming the chief minister of Punjab.

“Kejriwal ji wants to leave Delhi and become the CM of Punjab but Punjab needs a CM who belongs to Punjab,” he said.

The AAP has emerged as major contender in Punjab, where traditionally the fight has always been between the SAD-BJP alliance and the Congress. AAP’s entry has made it a triangular contest for the first time.