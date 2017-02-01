Will end ‘gundaraj’ in UP if voted to power: Amit Shah

Slamming the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) for failing to maintain law and order in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Friday said his party will end “gundaraj” (lawlessness) in the state, if voted to power.

Addressing a public rally in Meerut, the BJP president attacked the SP-Congress alliance in the state saying that the SP has looted Uttar Pradesh while the Congress has plundered the nation.

“Shots are fired in the middle of busy markets, people are killed but Akhilesh Yadav (chief minister of UP) is not bothered at all. I appeal to the voters to vote for the BJP, we will free UP from the clutches of gundas (goons),” Shah said.

“The BJP wants UP to become number one employment generation but the SP has made this state top in murders,” he added.

Shah further said that the BJP workers will visit each and every household to expose the SP.

Elections to the 403-member assembly will be held in seven phases between February 11 and March 8. Counting will take place on March 11.