Will crackdown on cross-border terror: Army chief Gen. Rawat

Indian Army's new chief, General Bipin Rawat, on Wednesday said that India will give a calibrated and “hard” response to terrorism emanating from across the border.

“India will give a calibrated hard response to terror from across the border. We have to retaliate and ensure that the pain is felt by terrorists and their supporters,” Rawat said.

General Rawat, who assumed office of the army chief on the New Year's Day had said that the nation wanted peace and tranquillity but if necessary "will not hesitate to use force".

