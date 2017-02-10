Why were scams under Mayawati never probed, Modi asks Akhilesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for failing to probe allegations of a scam against former state CM and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati despite promising the people of the state.

Addressing a rally in Lakhimpur Kheri, the last day of campaigning for the second phase of UP Assembly polls, Modi said accused the Samajwadi Party (SP), BSP and the Congress of failing to live up to people’s expectations.

“A scam that you promised to look into from the tenure of Mayawati ji was not done. Can CM answer why was it not probed? Why did you shelve the probe,” Modi asked Akhilesh Yadav.

He further said that by “allying with Congress”, the SP have “insulted Dr. Lohia" as he slammed Akhilesh for failing to ensure electrified villages and giving employment to youth.

“UP has seen governments of Congress, SP and BSP. Have these parties brought any change in your lives? These parties have failed in the previous exams. They've not lived up to their expectations in serving people,” Modi said.

“Why are so many villages in UP lacking access to electricity? The previous governments did no work in this direction. Why should youth from UP leave their villages & face discomfort? I want youth of UP to get work in UP itself,” he added.

Campaigning in 67 Assembly constituencies spread over 11 districts will end on Monday and polling will be held on February 15.