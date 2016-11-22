Whole country stands united at this time: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday paid tribute to the mortal remains of martyred soldier Prem Sagar and said the whole country stands united at this crucial time.

"The nation is with the families of the soldiers who lost their lives in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in KG Sector of Jammu and Kashmir," Rijiju said after taking part in the wreath laying ceremony of BSF Head Constable Prem Sagar whose body was mutilated by Pakistan Army on Monday.

The Army and the BSF on Tuesday bid farewell to Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh and Head Constable Prem Sagar who were mutilated by Pakistani forces in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.