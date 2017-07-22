West instigating Sino-Indian military clash: Chinese daily

Saying neither China nor India want a war, a Chinese daily has alleged that the West was instigating a military clash between the two Asian neighbours.

"The US seems to be everywhere when conflicts come up and it seldom takes an impartial posture to help address the problems," a commentary in the Global Times said late Tuesday.

"Yet partiality is likely to lead to war. There are certain forces in the West that are instigating a military clash between China and India, from which they can seek strategic benefits at no cost to themselves. Washington applied this scheme in the South China Sea disputes," it said.

The commentary noted that fighting a war with China would only cost India's opportunities for economic development and its beneficial external environment.

"In fact, neither China nor India wants a war. China has addressed most of its boundary issues with its neighbours through negotiations."

The commentary said more than five weeks into the standoff between China and India on their border at Doklam, "some countries other than the two directly involved are trying to step in.

"An article by the Washington Examiner on Monday unsurprisingly hyped the China threat and extolled the US-Indian relationship. It suggested the US provide support for India's efforts to deter and counter China and rally the world against China."

The commentary also accused Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop of displaying disguised support for India.

It said: "It's necessary to note that half a century ago behind the border war between China and India, there were the invisible hands of the US and the Soviet Union. New Delhi has to draw a lesson from the lingering hurt...

"The Americans may think they can copy their South China Sea trick. But what did the US get from the maritime disputes?

"Likewise, Washington won't get any benefits from the escalation of the Sino-Indian confrontation."