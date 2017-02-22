We'll keep within our boundaries: CJI

Amid concerns in political circles over the judicial overreach, Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar on Wednesday said the top court will function within its limits.

Assuring that the top court will not venture into others' domain, Justice Khehar said: "Sometimes it is not a pleasant experience to have an order set aside or altered or changed or modified; but for that we assure you we will keep within our boundary."



On the Memorandum of Procedure for appointment of judges, Justice Khekhar said it is expected to be finalised in two weeks.



He was addressing a function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several senior ministers.



Justice Khehar said the collegium's recommendations for appointment of judges to the Supreme Court had come through.



He said the apex court made recommendations for filling up eight vacancies of Chief Justices of High Courts too and hoped these will be accepted soon.



He recommended arbitration and mediation as an alternative methods for dispute resolution.



"Why can't we choose the option of mediation? As a trial -- may be we will succeed, may be not."



At the function, President Pranab Mukherjee was presented the first copy of a book 'Judicial reforms-Recent Global Trends' by the Prime Minister.



The book has been brought out by the India International Law Foundation.