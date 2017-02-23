Warship INS Betwa restored to upright position: Navy

Navy's frigate INS Betwa, which had slipped off her dock blocks in Naval Dockyard on December 5, was restored to an upright position late on Wednesday night.



"The ship was floated and made upright in the dock and will be moved to another drydock for further repairs," a Defence spokesperson said here on Thursday.



The ship was undergoing a long refit at the time of the incident and will now complete her refit, as per original time-lines, prior rejoining Fleet operations, he said.



Two crew members were killed in the incident which had occurred during undocking evolution and it was suspected that the dock-block mechanism had failed. The mast of the ship has hit the ground on the left side.



The ship was undergoing refit and the incident had happened as it was undocking in the cruiser graving dock of the dockyard.



INS Betwa is a 4000 tonne frigate of the Brahmaputra class built by Garden Reach Ship Builders of Kolkata and entered service in July 2004.