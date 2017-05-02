The shocked and traumatised daughter of BSF head constable Prem Sagar, who was killed and mutilated by the Pakistan army, demanded '50 heads in return for her father's life' on Tuesday.

"His sacrifice should not be forgotten, we want 50 heads in return for his life," Prem's daughter Saroj was quoted as saying by a news agency.

The bereaved family members of the late soldier blamed the government for ‘inaction’ saying its lax attitude towards Pakistan was leading to such brutalities.

"The government is not acting properly on such issues. We should retaliate to this inhuman act of Pakistan; the Centre should not just sit idle and let Pakistan carry on its atrocities," the constable's relative said.

"I am proud of my brother that he sacrificed his life for the nation, but is it very heart-wrenching the way he has been beheaded by the Pakistan military," Dayashanker, Prem Sagar's brother, said.

Earlier on Monday, the Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) killed and mutilated the bodies of two Indian soldiers in Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control. The two soldiers were Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh of 22 Sikh Infantry and Head Constable Prem Sagar of 200th Battalion of the Border Security Force.