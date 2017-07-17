Voting in presidential election ends

Voting to elect Indias 14th President ended at 5 p.m. on Monday in Parliament House and state assemblies across India with an overwhelming majority of the electoral college members having cast their vote.

Voting was held in 32 polling stations -- one in Parliament House Room No 62 and rest one each in state legislative assemblies.

Polling started at 10 a.m.

A total of 776 MPs and 4,120 MLAs were eligible to vote. The total value of votes of the electoral college is 10,98,903.

The ballot boxes from the states will be brought to Delhi for counting on July 20. Results will be declared that day.

NDA's candidate Ram Nath Kovind -- ex Bihar governor -- has an advantage over Meira Kumar -- a former Lok Sabha speaker -- as the numbers are stacked in favour of the ruling NDA.

The BJP and allies have nearly 63 per cent of the vote while the Congress-led opposition has a little over 35 per cent. Independents and other smaller parties, who have not made their choice known, have two per cent.

President Pranab Mukherjee demits office on July 25.

