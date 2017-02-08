Vote for the less corrupt: Ramdev

Claiming that there were places in the country where almost all the candidates contesting the elections were corrupt, yoga guru Ramdev on Wednesday urged the people to elect the "good in the lot" or the "less corrupt" who would work for the development of India.

He was talking to reporters at Bhimdoongri in Viratnagar after taking part in the 75th birthday celebrations of Acharya Dharmendra.

Ramdev alleged that there were places where almost all the candidates contesting the polls were corrupt, while there were also those places where the candidates were "less corrupt", and urged the voters to elect those who were "good" in the lot.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, he urged the youth to practice yoga daily and also gave them tips on how to stay fit and healthy.

