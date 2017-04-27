Vote for change in Himachal Pradesh: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked the people of Himachal Pradesh to vote for change like in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi.



"Now times have changed. UP and Uttarakhand's fresh air is now coming towards Himachal Pradesh. Even the fresh air from Delhi is coming here," he said at a public rally here.



Without naming Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who is facing corruption cases, the Prime Minister said: "He's the only Chief Minister in the country who is spending much of his time with advocates."



"Himachal is looking for an honest era," he said, indirectly appealing to the people to vote out the present Congress government in the coming elections slated in November.



Going nostalgic in his 40-minute address in Hindi, Modi recalled his association with Shimla.



He said the fruit growers of this state would be immensely benefited with the government asking the multinational beverage companies to mix fruit juice in the soft drinks.



"Our sole aim is farmer welfare. Our government has brought the most comprehensive Fasal Bima Yojana for farmers."



He recalled his early days spent on The Mall in Shimla and at the Indian Coffee House with his journalist friends.