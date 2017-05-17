Vizag cleanest rly station, New Delhi ranked at 39

Visakhapatnam railway station has been ranked as the cleanest railway station, followed by Secunderabad, among the 75 busiest stations in the country.

As per a survey, Jammu railway station occupied the third spot, while New Delhi station was ranked at 39 among the busiest stations. The survey was carried out by the Quality Council of India. The survey report on Cleanliness Index of the railway stations was released on Wednesday by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu.

Darbhanga railway station in Bihar was the dirtiest among the busiest stations. Clean toilets at platforms, clean tracks and dustbins at stations were some of the criteria for judging railway stations for cleanliness.

This was the second survey on cleanliness done by the railways to keep a tab on rail premises as part of its 'Swachh Rail' campaign. "We want all stations to be clean. There are many stations which have improved their cleanliness ranking from last time," Prabhu said after releasing the survey report.

The Anand Vihar railway station was ranked at the 5th position, while Nizamuddin and Old Delhi stations were placed at 23th and 24th position. The railway station in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was ranked at 14th position.

The survey was carried out for 407 stations, out of which 75 are in the A-1 category or busiest stations and 332 are in the A category. The Beas railway station was the cleanest, followed by Khammam, in the A category. Ahmedanagar station was ranked at 3rd position.

While the Darbhanga railway station was at the 75th position in the A-1 category, Jogbani was the dirtiest in the A category. The railways has about 8,000 stations which are classified into seven categories ~ A1, A, B, C, D, E and F ~ based on their annual passenger revenue.

The stations which contribute more than Rs 50 crore a year in passenger revenue are considered to be A-1 stations. The A category stations contribute between Rs 6 crore and Rs 50 crore as annual passenger revenue. All suburban stations are in C category, while all halts are in F category.