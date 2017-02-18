Vintage charm at India Gate

The charm of a classic car is undeniable especially for they are the high-precision machineries of the past, redolent of another century and find a new and unusual historic setting for extraordinary harmonies.



The second day of the "21 Gun Salute International Vintage Car Rally and Concours Show" was truly a unique motoring experience. It triggered one's imagination about the past.



The vintage cars on display at the magnificent historic setting of India Gate way off the beaten track, made the visitors fall under their spell.



Embracing the grand heritage of heart-stirring rare machines, this event is the right place for car enthusiasts and connoisseurs of culture present all around the globe.



This year, the car rally witnessed participation from Germany and UK. About 100 rare cars and around 20 vintage bikes, were showcased during the Grand Concours Show.



There were several Indian and International classic car owners on board along with erstwhiled royal families, who had participated along their prized possessions in this milestone event.



The show generated great excitement among Indian collectors. Setting the standard with their appreciation of fine form, exquisite style and exceptional design, best known arbiters of taste and most knowledgeable collectors of vintage and classic cars.



"Maharaja Cars" were a major attraction at the event as the erstwhile Indian kings left their unique stamp on the cars, they ordered.



While many Princes had a penchant for beautiful-styled sports cars, the Maharajas mainly ordered touring cars that could be converted into grand vehicles for ceremonial occasions, for hunting and other specific purposes.