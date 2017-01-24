Vineet Agarwal appointed Special Director, ED

Senior IPS officer Vineet Agarwal was on Tuesday appointed as Special Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai.



The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved his appointment to the post for five years, an order issued by Personnel Ministry said.



Agarwal, a 1994 batch IPS officer, is presently working in his cadre state Maharashtra.



He was one of the key members of the team that initially probed multi-crore second generation (2G) spectrum allocation scam.



The ED probes money laundering and cases of foreign exchange violations.