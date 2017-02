Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Vikas Swarup was on Thursday appointed High Commissioner of lndia to Canada, officials said.

Swarup joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1986 and served in Turkey, the US, Ethiopia, UK, South Africa and Japan in various Indian diplomatic missions.

In April 2015, he was appointed as the official spokesperson of the MEA to head its Public Diplomacy divisions, succeeding Syed Akbaruddin.