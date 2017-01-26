  1. Home
Veteran BJP leader Ramdas Agarwal passes away

    IANS | Jaipur

    January 26, 2017 | 05:17 PM
Ramdas Agarwal (Photo: Facebook)

Veteran BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member Ramdas Agarwal passed away here on Thursday following prolonged illness. He was 80.

He is survived by wife and three sons. 

Besides a two-time national Treasurer, Agarwal was also the Rajasthan BJP president for several years. 

Condoling his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "His contribution towards building the BJP in Rajasthan will be remembered." 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah also condoled Agarwal's demise. 

