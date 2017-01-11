Very difficult for a woman to be in politics, says Sasikala

As several issues continue to rage against her, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) chief Sasikala on Sunday said it is "very difficult" for a woman to be in politics.

"It is very difficult for a woman to be in politics. Have seen it during Jayalalithaa's time also," Sasikala said to media persons in Chennai before leaving her residence to meet party MLAs at a resort for the second day.

Sasikala also said that her party government will continue for the next four-and-half years.

"The AIADMK govt will continue for the next four-and-a-half years. I can say this as party General Secretary," she said.

Meanwhile, there has been a growing support for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam as five more AIADMK MPs on Sunday joined his camp, taking the number of parliamentarians in his favour to 10.