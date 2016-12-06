Verdict on Jayalalithaa DA case likely next week: SC

The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce next week its verdict on the Karnataka government's plea challenging the acquittal of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, her close aide V.K. Sasikala and others in a disproportionate assets case, by the state High Court.



The bench headed by Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose said 'Wait till next week' - as senior counsel Dushyant Dave appearing for Karnataka said that the main accused has already passed away and another accused V K Sasikala is expected to become Chief Minister soon.



The top court had reserved its verdict on the Karnataka government's appeal a few months ago.



The High Court while acquitting Jayalalithaa, Sasikala and others had reversed the trial court judgment convicting the late leader and others.