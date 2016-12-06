  1. Home
Verdict on Jayalalithaa DA case likely next week: SC

  IANS

    New Delhi

    February 6, 2017

 The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce next week its verdict on the Karnataka government's plea challenging the acquittal of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, her close aide V.K. Sasikala and others in a disproportionate assets case, by the state High Court.

The bench headed by Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose said 'Wait till next week' - as senior counsel Dushyant Dave appearing for Karnataka said that the main accused has already passed away and another accused V K Sasikala is expected to become Chief Minister soon.

The top court had reserved its verdict on the Karnataka government's appeal a few months ago.

The High Court while acquitting Jayalalithaa, Sasikala and others had reversed the trial court judgment convicting the late leader and others.

