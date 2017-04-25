The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will announce its vice-presidential candidate on Monday evening after the BJP will take a decision in this regard at its Parliamentary Board meeting. Union Minister and former party chief M Venkaiah Naidu is being tipped as the front-runner for the post, sources said.

The opposition, comprising 18 parties led by the Congress, has already announced Gopalkrishna Gandhi, who is Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson and former West Bengal governor, as its candidate for the August 5 election.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi announced his name and was endorsed by other constituent parties.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien had proposed the name of Gopalkrishna Gandhi and CPM leader Sitaram Yechury seconded it.