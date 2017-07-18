A day after Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu resigned from his post, Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani was on Tuesday given the additional charge of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and NS Tomar was given the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

"M. Venkaiah Naidu has resigned from his ministerial responsibilities. The additional charge of the Ministry of I&B has been given to Smriti Irani," PM Modi said in a tweet.



"Additional charge of Moud_India (Ministry of Urban Development) has been given to Tomar," he said.

Naidu was holding both these ministries before he resigned following the NDA naming him its vice presidential nominee. He would be filing his nomination papers on Tuesday.

A prominent leader of the BJP, Naidu has served as party's national president from 2002 to 2004.

After having served in various organisational posts of the BJP at the state and national level, he was elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka in 1998. He has since been re-elected twice in 2004 and 2010 from Karnataka.

The BJP Parliamentary board on Monday picked Naidu for contesting the poll for vice president.