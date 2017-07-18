Venkaiah Naidu files nomination for vice-presidential poll

Former Union minister Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the vice-president’s post as a candidate of the ruling NDA in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and other NDA leaders.

Earlier in the day, Naidu met veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi at their residences.

On Monday evening, Naidu was announced as the National Democratic Alliance's vice-presidential candidate by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah. Following the announcement, Naidu resigned as the Union minister on Monday night.

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani was given the additional charge of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and NS Tomar got the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. Naidu was holding both these portfolios.

Naidu is contesting against Gopalkrishna Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, who is pick of the 18 opposition parties.

Polling for the vice presidential election will be held on August 5.