Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called the dispute in the Samajwadi Party a 'drama, comedy and melody'.

“It is a drama, a family drama. At times it is comedy, sometimes it is melody but it will end in tragedy,” the Union minister tweeted.

In a dramatic turn of events, the Samajwadi Party on Saturday revoked the expulsion of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav, a day after they were ousted from the party for six years over anti-party activities.