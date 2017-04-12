Use of pellet guns, stone pelting must end in Kashmir: SC

Taking note of the frequent stone pelting instances in the Kashmir valley, the Supreme Court on Friday said it will ask the government to not use pellet guns on the protesters if there was no violence and students return to their classes.

Asking leaders of the J-K Bar Association to come forward with positive suggestions to diffuse the situation, Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said in such a situation they would ask the government not to use pellet guns.

"If you suggest something within the framework of Constitution, we will assure you there will be a dialogue," the Chief Justice said.

Giving time to the Bar Association to come up with suggestions, the court said: "You must first tell us what you will do. Then we will direct the government. If you keep throwing stones, how will it work?"

Taking exception to the affidavit filed by the Bar Association, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said they were even doubting the accession of Jammu and Kashmir to India.

(With inputs from agencies)