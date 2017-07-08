US expresses concern over Indo-China border stand-off

The US has expressed concern over Indo-China border stand-off in the Sikkim Sector and urged both countries to work together to try to come up with some sort of arrangement for peace.

“I know that the US is concerned about the ongoing situation there,” State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her daily news conference.

She was responding to questions on India China border standoff in the Sikkim sector for more than a month now.

“We believe that both parties, both sides should work together to try to come up with some better sort of arrangement for peace,” Nauert said.

China and India have been engaged in a standoff in the Dokalam area in the Sikkim sector, where Indian troops stopped road construction by Chinese soldiers on June 16.

Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

Of the 3,488-km-long India-China border from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh, a 220-km section falls in Sikkim.