US expresses concern over India-China border tensions

The US has expressed concern over the ongoing standoff between Indian and Chinese border troops and said the two countries should work together to come up with "some sort of arrangement" for peace.



"I know that the US is concerned about the ongoing situation there," State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her daily news conference on Tuesday.



She was responding to questions on the ongoing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector.



"We believe that both parties, both sides should work together to try to come up with some better sort of arrangement for peace," Nauert said.



The month-long border stand-off has led to souring of ties between India and China, with the state-run Chinese media openly talking of war.