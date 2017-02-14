UPSC has finally declared the NDA, NA 2017 written exam result on the official website upsc.gov.in.

Candidates trying to check their National Defence Academy, Naval Academy results 2017 have to visit the official website and fill the blank space with the required information including roll number, registration number and date of birth to get the results online.

UPSC conducted the NDA, NA examination 2017 took place across 41 examination centers on April 23. Candidates, who have successfully passed the examination have to get ready for the interview round which is conducted under the guidance of Ministry of Defence by the Services Selection Board (SSB).

