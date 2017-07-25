UPPCL recruitment 2017: Candidates planning to apply for the job positions at Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited don’t need to wait anymore. As per the latest update, UPPCL has made an announcement regarding the opening at the department for different posts including office assistants, stenographers (grade 3).

Candidates willing to apply for these positions have to visit the official website uppcl.org and follow the instructions to apply for job. Last date to apply at Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) is August 12, 2017.

It has been informed that this time UPPCL has planned to fill about 2402 posts at Office assistants grade III and 260 candidates for the post of Stenographers grade III.

Candidates trying to get more information may visit the official website www.uppcl.org.