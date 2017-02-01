UP ruined by alternate rules of SP, BSP: Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Wednesday lambasted both the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) and the opposition Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh saying that the 15 years of alternate rules by the two has ruined the state.



“The alternate rules of the SP and the BSP has ruined UP. Time has come that the corrupt regime of these parties comes to an end,” Shah said at a public rally in Hathras.



“If you want change, you will have to vote for the BJP,” he added.



Uttar Pradesh goes to the hustings in seven phases from February 11 to March 8.