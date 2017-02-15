UP polls phase 2 peaceful, records 65% voting

Peaceful polling has been reported so far in the 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh barring a few incidents of minor clash with an average poll percentage of 65 per cent. The fate of many high profile candidates, including UP cabinet minister Azam Khan, is at stake in this second phase of polling in the state.



Polling in the second phase of the assembly election was held on Wednesday on 67 seats of the 11 districts of UP which include western UP, Tarai and Ruhelkhand areas. The fate of 721 candidates, including 82 women, would be locked today in the EVMs. However, in western UP on 34 seats of Saharanpur and Moradabad divisions, 376 candidate are in the fray and a polling of an average 65 per cent was reported here.



As scheduled polling started at 7 am on Wednesday, some areas showed an encouraging response of voters while it was a slow start in some others. An average of 65 per cent votes was reported by 3 pm in the districts of Saharanpur, Sambhal, Badaun, Moradabad, Amroha, Barielly, Rampur, Shahjahanpur, Bijnor, Pillibheet and Lakheempur Khiri. In Saharanpur, 70.76 per cent, Bijnor 67.44 per cent, Amroha 70 per cent, Rampur 61 per cent, Moradabad 65 per cent and Sambhal 66 per cent polling was reported .



The fate of many star candidates would be at stake in this second phase of election in UP. From Rampur, SP`s stalwart Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam is making a political debut from neighbouring Suar constituency. On Shahjahanpur`s Tilhar constituency, Jatin Prasad of the Congress and former SP ministers Anees Ahmed Khan from Beesalpur , Kamal Akhta from Hasanpur seat of Amroha are trying their fate . From Nakur the fate of Imran Masood of the Congress, who is the son of Rashid Masood is at stake from Nakur constituency. MP Sarvesh Kumar`s son Sushant is also contesting from Barhapur constituency of Bijnor. He is an alumni of St Stephen`s College of Delhi.



In western UP, besides some minor incidents of clashes between the supporters of rival parties polling concluded peacefully. Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Samajwadi Party had a clash with each other in village Faridpur of Gunnaur constituency in Sambhal district in which a BJP supporter reportedly sustained injury in firing though DM Sambhal Bhupendra S Chaudhary denied it .



In Rampur, where cabinet minister Azam Khan has been contesting election, supporters of BSP candidate Tanveer Ahmad had an altercation with Khan's supporter. The situation could be controlled with the intervention of police.



In Moradabad district, the malfunctioning of EVMs in all six constituencies was reported which affected he polling but the machines were replaced within one hour. No such complaint was, ,however obtained in rest of the areas.



Besides other prominent persons in the west who casted their vote today, cricketer Mohammad Shami also came out to vote along with his father Tauseef Ahmad and other family members in Amroha district. The cricketer had come in the limelight for reasons other than cricket after he had posted a photo along with his wife in which she was seen wearing a gown. This has invited sharp reaction from a section on the social media to which the cricketer had strongly objected.