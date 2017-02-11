UP polls: Over 63% voting in first phase

Over 63 per cent turnout was witnessed till 5 pm in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections spanning 73 constituencies in the western part of the state, the Election Commission said on Saturday.



"Polling was peaceful across the 15 districts and 63 per cent (tentative) of the voters cast their votes," Deputy Election Commissioner Vijay Dev told reporters here.



Voting was continuing at some polling stations since voters who had queued up by 5 p.m. were allowed to exercise their franchise.