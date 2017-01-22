UP polls: Congress confirms alliance with Samajwadi Party

Keeping aside their differences, the Congress party sealed its alliance with Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election after days of negotiation.

The Congress party was allotted 105 seats out of 403 seats.

Over the past few days, a Congress-SP alliance was uncertain as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and SP president Akhilesh Yadav said he wouldn’t offer Congress more than 100 seats for the next month election while the Congress insisted for 121 seats.

Akhilesh on Saturday placed his final offer for 99-100 seats for Congress. However, high-level discussion between the two parties led Congress to settle for 105 seats.