UP elections: No post-poll alliance with any party, says Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Wednesday ruled out any “post-poll alliance” with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) or any other political party, claiming that the BJP will get "full majority" in Uttar Pradesh.

“No question of post-poll alliance with BSP or any party, BJP will get full majority in UP,” Shah said a day before the fourth phase of polling for the UP assembly elections.

Shah further said that not naming a chief ministerial candidate in the state was part of “BJP’s poll strategy”.

He also slammed the opposition’s charge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to inject communal colour in his recent poll campaign speeches.

A total of 53 constituencies will see polling on Thursday in the fourth phase of staggered assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Around 1.84 crore people will be eligible to vote in the election, whose main players are the BJP, Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance and the BSP.

(With inputs from agencies)

