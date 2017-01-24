UP elections: BJP wave is very strong, says PM Modi

Addressing a rally in Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BJP wave is very strong in the state and the other parties are nervous of being washed out.

“BJP wave is so strong that UP Chief Minister is grabbing whatever support he gets as he fears of being washed out,” PM Modi said”

Talking about black money, Modi said, “I am tightening screws to teach those supporting black money a lesson”.

Political “parties are angry with me as I am tightening screws on wrong doers,” he added.

According to the prime minister, “Note ban decision is fight for justice” and it “saved Rs.40,000 crore which was being eaten away by rats”.

“Parties know if Modi gets majority in Rajya Sabha, govt will make such rules that they will be caught; So they are afraid,” Modi said.

Meanwhile the prime minister came up with a new acronym of Vikas--V for 'vidyut', K for 'kanoon vyawastha' and S for 'sadak'.

Sunday’s rally in Aligarh is second of the 12 scheduled to be addresses by Modi in the poll-bound state.