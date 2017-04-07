Union ministers visit Gujarat to take stock of flood situation

Three Union ministers on Saturday visited Gujarat to take stock of the situation in the flood- affected areas and assess damage caused by the deluge in the state where 142 people have lost their lives.



Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala visited Palanpur and Deesa in Banaskantha, one of the worst-affected districts, and were briefed about relief measures being taken, an official release said.



Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Mansukh Mandaviya also met officials to assess damage caused to the state and national highways and action plan to restore them, it said.



Singh and Rupala were briefed about rescue and relief operations being undertaken in different parts of the state, including Banaskantha and Patan, the release said.



They were told that so far 142 people have lost their lives in flood-related incidents, including the 46 in Banaskantha alone, it said.



Army, Air Force and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescued 12,798 people, of which 825 were airlifted by the IAF, said the release.



As many as 80,000 people were relocated to safer places, including 38,241 in Banaskantha and Patan, it said.



Singh also visited Banaskantha to take stock of relief and rescue works going there, accompanied by Rupala and Gujarat Agriculture Minister Chimanbhai Sapariya, the Union minister informed on his Twitter handle later.



Mandaviya also assessed damages caused to highways. He was told that several state highways and nine national highways have been damaged, the release said.



Several of these affected roads are still under water which will delay the construction work, it said. The damage is assessed at Rs 10 crore for national highways and Rs 26 crore for state highways.



Mandaviya asked officials to ensure that all highways are immediately restored to a condition so that vehicular movement is not affected, and asked speedy construction of damaged roads, the release added.