Union Environment Minister Anil Dave passes away

Environment Minister Anil Dave passed away early on Thursday morning after a long battle with lung cancer. He was 60.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his condolence.

“Absolutely shocked by the sudden demise of my friend & a very respected colleague, Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave ji. My condolences. Anil Madhav Dave ji will be remembered as a devoted public servant. He was tremendously passionate towards conserving the environment. I was with Anil Madhav Dave ji till late last evening, discussing key policy issues. This demise is a personal loss,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted this morning.

Dave, a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2009, was sworn-in as a minister with independent charge of environment, forest and climate change last year. He was born in Barnagar in Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies)