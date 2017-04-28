Unicef committed to promoting disease-free life for children in India

The Unicef on Wednesday ensured to work positively with India to end the immunity gaps in every corners of the country and help the children under-five living below poverty line to lead a healthy and carefree life ahead.



“The UNICEF is committed to working together with the Government of India and other development partners, to ensure that we close the immunity gaps in every state, in every district and in every community, so that all boys and girls are protected life-long from measles, rubella, and other vaccine preventable diseases,” Louis-Georges Arsenault, UNICEF India Representative said.



The under-five mortality rate in India stands at 1.11 million deaths per year. Pneumonia accounted for 13 per cent deaths, while diarrhea contributed to approximately 10 per cent deaths under five-year olds due to lack of proper vaccination.



India is currently working with UNICEF to collectively help in addressing maternal and child health.



“The Government of India has demonstrated strong and effective leadership in mobilizing partners for collectively addressing maternal and child health," UNICEF said.



Around 10 million children in India miss out full vaccinations every year. Due to the prevalence of weak health systems, poverty and social inequalities in India, large number of children under five are not able to receive life saving vaccines.



“Overcrowding, poverty, poor hygiene and sanitation as well as inadequate nutrition and health care increase the risk of diseases such as pneumonia, diarrhea and measles in these communities; diseases that are easily preventable with vaccines,” Dr Robin Nandy, Chief of Immunization at UNICEF headquarters in New York, said.