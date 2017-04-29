Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in critical condition: Reports

One of India’s most wanted terrorists, Dawood Ibrahim is in critical condition in a Karachi hospital, media reports have said.

The underworld don suffered a heart attack on Friday night and was hospitalised in a serious condition. However, Dawood’s close aide Chota Shakeel has denied all the reports saying he was fine.



Meanwhile, another report suggested that Dawood was suffering from brain tumour and has been operated upon. Though, there are some who admitted that the dreaded don is serioulsy ill but was not admitted in a hospital.

The 61-year-old don is accused of being the mastermind behind 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai which killed as many as 257 people and injured 700.