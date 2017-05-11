UGC Net results 2017 announced at cbsenet.nic.in | Check results now

UGC Net results 2017 has been declared on the official website cbsenet.nic.in or http://cbsenet.nic.in/cms/public/home.aspx. Candidates trying to get the UGC NET Results 2017 have to enter the CBSE NET results website i.e. cbsenet.nic.in and follow the instruction by entering the required information including roll number, registration number, date of birth and submit it online.

Earlier, it was informed that CBSE will declare the UGC NET results 2017 on May 10 and it went in the same manner.

Candidates are advise to download the UGC NET results 2017 (National Eligibility Test) on the computer or mobile screen and do take a print out of the result for future purpose.

Due to the huge number of visitors on the website some of the candidates may face technical issues in getting results, so the candidates are advised to stay calm and refresh the result page in a short interval of time to get the results.

If the UGC NET results 2017 website page is not opening then the candidates may try to visit the official result website at http://cbsenet.nic.in/cms/public/home.aspx.